Brokerages Set ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Target Price at $14.64

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESS Tech news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $29,183.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $29,183.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $409,505.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,515.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,013 shares of company stock valued at $754,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

ESS Tech Stock Up 2.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $542.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.45. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Further Reading

