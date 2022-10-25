Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price at $145.56

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.64. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

