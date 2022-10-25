Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Cake Box Stock Down 2.1 %

CBOX stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £46 million and a P/E ratio of 718.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.25. Cake Box has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 428 ($5.17).

Insider Transactions at Cake Box

In related news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda purchased 150,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £208,500 ($251,933.30).

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

