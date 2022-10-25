Calix (NYSE:CALX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.28 EPS.

Calix Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CALX opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Calix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Calix

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 34.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.