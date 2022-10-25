Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 726.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

