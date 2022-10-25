Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Mainz Biomed B.V. alerts:

Mainz Biomed B.V. Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYNZ opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mainz Biomed B.V.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. ( NASDAQ:MYNZ Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

(Get Rating)

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.