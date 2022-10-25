Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Mainz Biomed B.V. Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MYNZ opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
Mainz Biomed B.V. Company Profile
Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.
