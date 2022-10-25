Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 99,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 55,544 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Articles

