Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 293,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 750.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 51,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

