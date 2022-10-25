Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,158 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $41,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Celsius by 224.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,919 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 124.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 72,844 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Celsius by 520.0% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Celsius by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,982. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 215.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,500 shares of company stock worth $18,414,090. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

