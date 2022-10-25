Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.28.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

