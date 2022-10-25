Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,298,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Newmark Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Newmark Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.25 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
