Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $11.42 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,487 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

