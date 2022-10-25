Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $9.44 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,035,918 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bruker worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 413,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,930,000 after buying an additional 154,157 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 28,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Bruker Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $87.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.94 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Bruker Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

