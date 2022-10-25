Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $4.24 Million in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of LeMaitre Vascular at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 21.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $247,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at $130,669,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

