Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159,437 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.