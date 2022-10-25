Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $12.08 Million Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 171,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Lennar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

