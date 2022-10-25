Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,702,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of InterContinental Hotels Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,535.00.

Shares of IHG opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

