Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 283,916 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283,916 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in EnerSys by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 601,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.2 %

EnerSys stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.