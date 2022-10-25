Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 31,574 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,574 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Ameris Bancorp worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

ABCB opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $275.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.