Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 563,762 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 563,762 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kemper Price Performance

KMPR stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.13). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $521,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.