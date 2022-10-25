ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Acquired by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 174,029 shares during the period. ChemoCentryx makes up approximately 2.9% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 78.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $1,125,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.2% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 321,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock remained flat at $51.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 357.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,393,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,242,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,393,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,242,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 46,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,770.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,373.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,760 shares of company stock worth $10,749,838. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

