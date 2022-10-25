Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lowered by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $172.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $338.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

