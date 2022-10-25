Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.08 and its 200-day moving average is $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

