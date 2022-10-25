Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chubb by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $203.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.