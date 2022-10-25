CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $757.00 million-$777.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.07 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE CIR opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.92 million during the quarter. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. Equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,062,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 58,104 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

