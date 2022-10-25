Citigroup Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $150.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Shares of EOG opened at $134.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 258.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

