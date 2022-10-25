Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Issues Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 32.85%.
Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %
CZFS opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12.
Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.
About Citizens Financial Services
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
