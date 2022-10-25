Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $7.35-$7.95 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

