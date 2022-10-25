Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) versus Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) and Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Datang International Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 10.78% 9.93% 4.38% Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Datang International Power Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Datang International Power Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $8.89 billion 0.42 $917.71 million $0.32 21.25 Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datang International Power Generation.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays out 178.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Datang International Power Generation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 hydroelectric plants, 30 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,957 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,638 km of transmission lines and 204,957 km of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Datang International Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

