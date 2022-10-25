Compound (COMP) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Compound has a total market cap of $361.70 million and approximately $65.71 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $49.77 or 0.00256754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00135747 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00024229 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000389 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.24447583 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $50,643,747.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

