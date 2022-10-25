Conflux (CFX) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Conflux has a total market cap of $79.92 million and $2.37 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03765157 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,513,804.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

