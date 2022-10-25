CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.75.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $77.69 on Friday. CONMED has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -20.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CONMED by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CONMED by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CONMED by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

