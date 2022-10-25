Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Gap Down to $32.33

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.33, but opened at $31.50. Corning shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 273,205 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.