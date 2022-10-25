Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTRA. Citigroup raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.84. 120,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,046,725. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

