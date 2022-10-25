Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.58-7.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.69.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.75.

Crane stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.51. 3,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,263. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Crane by 92.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Crane by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

