Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€11.50” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Vivendi Price Performance

EPA VIV opened at €7.95 ($8.12) on Friday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($17.19) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($25.38). The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.49 and its 200 day moving average is €9.81.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.