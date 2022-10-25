Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

CPG opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Crescent Point Energy

CPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.19.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.