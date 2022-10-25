Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter.
Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 1.6 %
CPG opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.61.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
