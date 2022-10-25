Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Criteo Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. 4,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,985. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. Criteo has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $43.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,670 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $3,982,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 141,532 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Criteo by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 139,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,300,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

