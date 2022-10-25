Crypto Snack (SNACK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,749.00

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 29% lower against the dollar. Crypto Snack has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and $2,749.00 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Snack alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,493.49 or 0.28473666 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Snack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Snack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.