CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. American National Bank grew its position in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

