CTS (CTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CTS has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 0.74.

CTS Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s payout ratio is -23.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CTS by 26.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.