DallasNews (DALN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:DALN opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. DallasNews has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. DallasNews’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded DallasNews from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DallasNews stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.37% of DallasNews worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

