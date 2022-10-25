Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.29 billion.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.10.

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,753 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,785 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

