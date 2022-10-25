Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $73.11 million and $1.18 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.07286621 USD and is up 5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,320,204.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

