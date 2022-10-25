DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 500 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $31,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,395.13.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $76,468,400. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,407.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,204.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,136.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,423.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $35.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

