DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,394 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Moody’s worth $33,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.36.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $244.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.22 and a 200 day moving average of $287.41. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

