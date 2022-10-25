DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,935 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $26,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $86,336,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after acquiring an additional 617,144 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,954,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,765,000 after buying an additional 480,996 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.85.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

