DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $28.49 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Centene worth $28,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 2.7 %

CNC opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

