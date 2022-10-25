DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 20,326 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,326 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $29,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,826,000 after purchasing an additional 893,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after buying an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CBRE Group by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after buying an additional 730,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CBRE Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,027,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,080,000 after buying an additional 200,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

