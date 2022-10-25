Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $103.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $87.75. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DEN. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Denbury Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DEN stock opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99. Denbury has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 44,817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 48,321 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 746,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,631,000 after purchasing an additional 224,213 shares during the period.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

